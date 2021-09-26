XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $131.92 Average PT from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $85.48. 701,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.59. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

