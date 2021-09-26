$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.16. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $10.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $14.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.24. 164,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.89.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

