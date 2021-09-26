Brokerages Set Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Target Price at $16.25

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

CARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,267,693,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Cars.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $14,612,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

CARS traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,906. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $913.10 million, a P/E ratio of 165.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.