ARMOR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.21 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $17.95 million and $1.21 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00101657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00128456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,362.55 or 1.00250416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.54 or 0.06923112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.62 or 0.00752794 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARMORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.