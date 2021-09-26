Noked Capital LTD Acquires New Position in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Save Foods comprises 0.1% of Noked Capital LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Noked Capital LTD owned 2.73% of Save Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Save Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVFD stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Save Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

