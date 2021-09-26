Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $29.69 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,742 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,281 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.08% of Barrick Gold worth $29,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after buying an additional 1,246,679 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after buying an additional 3,686,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.