AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Lowered by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $20,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.15 and a 1 year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

