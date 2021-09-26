Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.46 on Friday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.46.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

