Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 200 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average of $170.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

