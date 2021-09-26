Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,264,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,640,000 after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $152.51 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average of $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

