Cadence Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.91 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 1,058,641 shares in the last quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,045.4% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 112,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 107,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $41.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.