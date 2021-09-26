Relative Value Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,368 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

