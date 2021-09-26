Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Shares Acquired by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 742.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,827 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGU. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period.

NYSE MGU opened at $23.77 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

