Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 241,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $5,487,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

NYSE:CVX opened at $100.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

