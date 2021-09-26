Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $18,262,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 385,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,443,000 after buying an additional 80,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,444.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,512.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,337.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

