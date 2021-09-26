Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

