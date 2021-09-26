Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 128,252 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,252 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for about 1.0% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TPZ opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

