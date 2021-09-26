Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 3.6% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $161.53 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $110.10 and a 52-week high of $165.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.