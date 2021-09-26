Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 3.6% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $161.53 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $110.10 and a 52-week high of $165.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39.

