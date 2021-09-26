Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives $102.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE BLL opened at $92.30 on Thursday. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.20.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.