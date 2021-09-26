Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target at $163.82

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.