Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) PT at $3.80

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Ambev by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after buying an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ambev by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambev by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ambev by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Ambev by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
