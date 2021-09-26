Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) PT at $3.80

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Ambev by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after buying an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ambev by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambev by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ambev by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Ambev by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.