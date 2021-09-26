Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0623

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $196.71 million and approximately $51.34 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00257357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00121369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00155609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002946 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.