Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,618,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,178,000.

IWF opened at $287.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.90 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

