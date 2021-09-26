The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,706 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $33,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.