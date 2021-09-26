Xponance Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,383 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

