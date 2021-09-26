Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.36. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $53,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

