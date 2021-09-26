Shell Asset Management Co. Has $11.66 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC opened at $90.00 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

