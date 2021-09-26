Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of TSE:BSO.UN opened at C$6.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.03. Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.60.
Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Company Profile
