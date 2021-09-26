Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:BSO.UN opened at C$6.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.03. Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.60.

Get Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd alerts:

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.