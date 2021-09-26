Quilter Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,117 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

HAL stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

