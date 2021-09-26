Tricon Residential Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TCN opened at C$16.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$16.71.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

