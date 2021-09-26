8,104 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $3,391,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $216,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.69 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

