Ergoteles LLC Invests $11.22 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $37,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $5,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $972,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,184 shares of company stock valued at $84,487,481. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.