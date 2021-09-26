Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $94,247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

