Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $276.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.64. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

