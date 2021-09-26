Wings Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $3.37 million and $182.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wings has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00131445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINGSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.