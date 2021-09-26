Bread (BRD) Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $12.78 million and $179,170.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00131445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043218 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BRDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.