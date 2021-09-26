Jennison Associates LLC Sells 633,468 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,622,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,468 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $634,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.41.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,041,565 shares of company stock valued at $300,860,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $316.47 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

