Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,002 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zoom Video Communications worth $285,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,992 shares of company stock valued at $81,242,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $272.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.46. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.19 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.