Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,751 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,110,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,822.86.

CMG stock opened at $1,937.22 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,870.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,596.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

