156,008 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.08. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,869,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

