American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.

AOUT opened at $25.51 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.69 million and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

