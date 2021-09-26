Clarus Group Inc. Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 134.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,834 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

