Clarus Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $658,000.

Shares of MMLG stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

