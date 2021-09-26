Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Price Target at $61.83

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBA. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

