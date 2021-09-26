Aidos Kuneen Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $996,579.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,336.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.69 or 0.06937966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00349825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.40 or 0.01186977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00109105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00541026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00513587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00299905 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

