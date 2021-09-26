Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.67 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

