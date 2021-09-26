Clarus Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.22.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $774.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $710.50 and its 200-day moving average is $674.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.33, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

