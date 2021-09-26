Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in Okta by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 104,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Okta by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $253.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.18. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

