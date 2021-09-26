Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,675 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $155.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $109.53 and a twelve month high of $158.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.