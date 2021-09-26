Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

